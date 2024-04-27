‘We wanted to cry’ - Bruno Guimaraes’ touching message to Newcastle United fans
Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he and Joelinton ‘wanted to cry’ when he saw Wor Flags’ pre-match flag display ahead of his side’s 5-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday. Guimaraes marked the game with a superb goal in the second half to give his side the lead after Alexander Isak’s penalty had cancelled out Anel Ahmedhodzic’s early opener.
The two teams came onto the pitch with a backdrop of a huge Brazilian flag in the Gallowgate end. The display paid tribute to Guimaraes and Joelinton and speaking to the club’s website after the game, Guimaraes revealed the great emotions he felt after watching the pre-match display. Guimaraes said: “I was speaking with Joe, we were the same, we wanted to cry when we saw this.
“It was very special, very special. I was really fortunate not to cry on the pitch because I was very grateful. My family sent me a message, they were very happy as well. Genuinely thank you to the fans, they have been unbelievable with me and Joe as well.”
Guimaraes’ goal came at a crucial time for the hosts and was followed very quickly by a penalty from Isak seven minutes later to give them breathing space in the contest. Newcastle now have a week to rest before they make the trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley in another clash that could have huge ramifications at the bottom of the Premier League table.