Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marco Silva believes his side were the better team but rued their missed chances as they were defeated 2-0 by Newcastle United. Goals in each half from Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn secured Newcastle’s place in the Fifth Round draw - whilst also securing their first win against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup for over a decade.

Fulham have been knocked out of two cup competitions inside a week following their Carabao Cup semi-final aggregate defeat to Liverpool and Silva believes that the Cottagers lost the ‘key moments’ on Saturday night. Speaking to BBC Sport post-match, Silva said: "That is football sometimes. You play well but the key moments were not clear for us and that is our fault. The chances that we did create, the amount that we create, we should be more ruthless.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We arrived so many times in dangerous areas that we have to better decide the last action, the pass or the finish. We have to be stronger in both situations, on the set pieces and with our finishing.

"This is what happens. We have to be in the right mindset, which we were, if you want to be in the next round but we lost. Congratulations to Newcastle, they played the best way they can tonight [and won]. We were the better team, but again punished by details.