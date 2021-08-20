'We’ll see what develops' - Newcastle United explore loan move for midfielder

Matty, younger brother of Sean, hasn’t played a competitive first-team game since January when the Magpies lost 3-0 away to Arsenal in the Premier League.

His exclusion has been strongly questioned by United fans, especially after the midfielder seemingly impressed during top-flight starts against Manchester City, Liverpool, Leicester and the Gunners over the festive period.

Bruce did reveal a thigh problem and illness made it a stop-start campaign for the 21-year-old, who featured in all but one of the club’s pre-season friendlies – Norwich City the exemption.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, this time around, because of Longstaff’s age, he must be named in Bruce’s 25-man squad to stand a chance of playing Premier League matches, and clearly, players are ahead of him in the queue.

The Gazette understands Newcastle want to loan Longstaff out for the season on the basis he signs a contract extension first, which currently expires next summer.

Bruce, in his own words, will “see what develops” ahead of the transfer deadline, a week on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old said: "The thing with Matty is, unfortunately, he picked up an awful thigh injury last year which kept him out for weeks and months. He was then sick himself.

"It might be a case of can we get him to go and play some games? He desperately needs games. He hasn’t played a lot in the last 12 months, I'm aware of that after shooting to fame in his debut season.

"Unfortunately last year he’s picked up an injury and an illness.

"We need him to go out and play somewhere maybe and if that happens then we’ll see what develops over the next 10 days or so."

Meanwhile, Bruce reiterated that Newcastle will only become active in the transfer market if the right player becomes available.

The £25million arrival of Joe Willock remains the club’s only summer signing.

“We’re never going to say never,” Bruce said.

"I didn’t think we’d be able to buy Joe the way we did.

"If somebody comes along who can help us, we will try and act.

"So far, we’ve got a decent balanced squad."

