West Ham handed major blow as key man to miss Newcastle United and Arsenal games

West Ham have been delivered a major blow ahead of their game against Newcastle United following the international break.

The FA have confirmed that Mohammed Kudus will miss West Ham’s games against Everton, Newcastle United and Arsenal after having his three-game ban upgraded to a five-match ban. Kudus was dismissed during the Hammers’ defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The Ghanaian international has already served two of those games during their win over Manchester United and defeat against Nottingham Forest at the weekend. An initial three-match ban would have seen Kudus miss their clash against the Toffees on Saturday but see the former Ajax man return to action at St James’ Park following the international break.

However, an additional two game ban means he will miss the clash against the Magpies and their game against Arsenal five days later. A statement from the FA confirmed Kudus’ ban as well as a fine issued to West Ham totalling £30,000: ‘West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have been sanctioned in relation to incidents during their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 19 October.

‘It was alleged that the club failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United admitted to this charge, and an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently fined the club £30,000.

‘It was also alleged that Mohammed Kudus acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. The forward admitted to this charge, and he has been given a two-match suspension and £60,000 fine by the Regulatory Commission.’

Kudus scored a late equaliser against Eddie Howe’s side at the London Stadium last season and also netted in their dramatic 4-3 defeat at St James’ Park. The Hammers will also be without Edson Alvarez for their game against Everton this weekend after the Mexican was shown two yellow cards during their defeat against Forest, however, he is expected to return to action on Tyneside. Newcastle United host West Ham on Monday 25 November (8pm kick-off).