West Ham receive injury blow as £35m striker ruled-out of Newcastle United clash - faces fortnight absence
David Moyes has revealed Gianluca Scamacca will miss the game with Newcastle United on Wednesday night.
Scamacca joined the Hammers for £35.5million back in the summer but has struggled in his first season in English football, finding the net on just three occasions in the Premier League. The Italian hasn’t featured in the league since January and Moyes has revealed that he will not make his return to action when Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to the capital.
Moyes said: “It’s roughly the same squad as Sunday. The only news is that Gianluca Scamacca has two weeks of rehabilitation on his knee.
“We don’t think he needs surgery but we’ll see how the next two weeks go.”
He continued: “I’ve got decisions in quite a few positions. We’ve got competition for places and I’m hoping that competition will add something to the players in the team.
“Let’s hope we can keep the squad as fit and healthy as we can as we struggled in the early part of the season with injuries.”
A win for Newcastle at the London Stadium would keep them in 3rd place in the Premier League before their clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Owing to a quick turnaround between games, the Magpies will stay in the capital between games with the Hammers and Bees.
Speaking about the decision to stay in London rather than travel back to the north east, Howe said: “We plan to stay in London and try to minimise our travelling and protect the players if you like so we hope to get that preparation right.”