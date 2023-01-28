The Hammers have reportedly rejected a bid from Newcastle for Ashby. According to Sky Sports, West Ham have rejected an ‘opening bid’ for the defender, but talks between the clubs are ‘ongoing’.

The 21-year-old has played just twice for David Moyes’ side this season with both appearances coming in European competition. Ashby’s current contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of the season and although West Ham have rejected a bid from the Magpies, they are reportedly open to selling the defender this month, rather than losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Newcastle regard Ashby as a star of the future and someone that could eventually replace Kieran Trippier, who recently extended his stay at the club, as their long-term right-back. Emil Krafth’s ACL injury also means Ashby may be required as cover this campaign.