Haaland, who scored a record 36 Premier League goals for Man City last term, is the early pace setter this season with eight goals already. Isak is second in the rankings with six league goals for Newcastle so far this campaign.

But Isak boasts both a higher goal to minute ratio and conversion rate than Haaland so far this season, having made only six league starts. As a result, the Newcastle forward has thrust himself into consideration as one of the Premier League’s best strikers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Some have even suggested Isak could outscore Haaland in the league this season should he continue his fine form.

After witnessing Isak score a brace for The Magpies in the 2-2 draw at West Ham last Sunday, Antonio had his say.

“Well, there was some Newcastle fans who said this the other day – and people were destroying them for it – saying that Isak will score more goals than Haaland this year,” he said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “I saw that and thought it was a bit mad myself.”

Antonio even admitted to purposely fouling Isak in an attempt to stop him during the match at the London Stadium.

“There’s levels to it,” The Hammers forward added. “[Isak] is a quality player, I’m not going to lie to you. The man is sharp.

“He is sharp, he’s quick, nimble, got great feet. I fouled him myself. I had to kick man down! He tried to cut inside and I was like; ‘no, slow your role mate!’

“He is quality. But there is a difference in teams. Haaland will get more opportunities and he’s a finisher. It means he’ll get more goals.”

Isak joined Newcastle for a club record £63million fee from Real Sociedad last summer and went on to score 10 goals in his debut Premier League season despite missing the majority of the first half of the campaign due to injury.