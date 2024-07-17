Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Juventus and West Ham United are in a battle to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Ligue 1 side Nice.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the defender but any deal is unlikely due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement at Nice. UEFA rules prevent part-related transfers taking place between clubs competing in the same competition.

As Man United and Nice will both be competing in the 2024-25 Europa League while Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group holds an ownership stake in each club, any transfers between the clubs would be blocked by UEFA this season. There is also friction between Ratcliffe and Newcastle due to the prolonged negotiations regarding a compensation package for Dan Ashworth to join as sporting director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham have already seen a £29million proposal for Todibo rejected by Nice as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the player has now given ‘total priority’ to Juventus.

And The Hammers haven’t given up hope of signing the 24-year-old, as Romano tweeted: “West Ham are still interested in Jean-Clair Todibo but he’s giving total priority to Juventus now. Todibo wants Juventus; the club need to sell players in order to try again.

“Jean-Clair Todibo, keen on move to Juventus as he's open to joining the club. Juve have discussed loan with mandatory buy clause as initial proposal but OGC Nice already rejected €35m [£29.37million] from West Ham.”

Fresh reports from The Mirror claim West Ham could hijack the potential transfer despite Todibo giving priority to Juventus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham have already strengthened their defensive options with the signing of Max Kilman for £40million from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Meanwhile, Newcastle have signed Lloyd Kelly as a free agent and remain in the market for a central defender this summer with AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw among several targeted.

As for Manchester United, they have turned their attention towards Lille defender Leny Yoro, who has a medical scheduled at the club after a £52million package was agreed with the Ligue 1 club.