What channel is Newcastle United v Arsenal on? TV details, kick-off time and the latest team news

Eddie Howe’s side will come into the game having been handsomely defeated by Manchester City last time out, whilst the Gunners will be hoping to banish any demons from their North London derby defeat on Thursday night.

Whilst Newcastle have very little to play for after their Premier League status was secured in midweek, Arsenal still harbour top-four ambitions and travel to Tyneside knowing they must win in order to keep their destiny in their own hands.

Newcastle have lost 18 of their last 19 games against Arsenal with their only win in the last decade coming at St James’s Park at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Newcastle United take on Arsenal on Monday night. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League clash between Newcastle United v Arsenal:

When is Newcastle United v Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal takes place on Monday May 16. Kick-off at St James’s Park is at 8pm.

Is Newcastle United v Arsenal on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage on both channels starts at 7pm.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full commentary of the game.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news, updates and reaction from St James’s Park, courtesy of our writers Miles Starforth and Dom Scurr.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle United have been buoyed by the return of Ryan Fraser to first-team training this week.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are also available for selection, however, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock will certainly miss out and won’t feature for the Magpies again this campaign.

Arsenal are facing somewhat of a defensive crisis with Rob Holding missing through suspension and doubts over the fitness of Gabriel and Benjamin White.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 16/5

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal win: 4/5