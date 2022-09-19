What comes next at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe prepares for 'key spell'

Howe’s team, held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at St James’s Park at the weekend, went into the international break in 10th place after taking eight points from their first seven Premier League games.

When they return, the team has “key” a run of nine league and cup games before domestic football takes a break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“We’ll give them a bit of time off at the beginning of next week – and a chance to just regroup mentally,” said United head coach Howe. “It’s a very busy period when we return, and it’s going to be a key spell before the World Cup. How well we do in this next group of games will be very important.”