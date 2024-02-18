Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United left it late to secure a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park thanks to an unlikely source - here a five talking points from the match.

Man Utd target Dan Ashworth spotted at St James' Park

Newcastle lined up with just one change from the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest last time out with Harvey Barnes making his first start since September in place of the injured Callum Wilson. Jacob Murphy was fit enough to make the bench after recovering from a calf injury while Alexander Isak and Joe Willock remained absent despite Eddie Howe declaring both players 'very close' to returning from injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one key figure who was present at St James' Park was sporting director Dan Ashworth. The 52-year-old has been subject to serious interest from Manchester United following a minority takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group.

Man United's new minority owners have identified Ashworth as a top target to become sporting director at Old Trafford.

While Howe stated he wants a quick resolution to the situation ahead of Saturday's match, he was unable to provide an update on Ashworth's position afterwards, admitting he hadn't spoken with the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief.

Eddie Howe addresses Dan Burn 'scapegoat' claim

After a goalless first half saw Martin Dubravka make two crucial saves to deny Dominic Solanke, the Newcastle goalkeeper gifted The Cherries striker the opening goal in the second half. Dubravka lost his footing as Solanke pounced to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts drew level following a lengthy VAR check for a penalty which was converted by Anthony Gordon. Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola felt a penalty shouldn't have been awarded as he felt Fabian Schar, who was adjudged to have been fouled, was in an offside position. But Bournemouth soon went in front again in familiar fashion as Antonie Semenyo attacked down Dan Burn's side before rifling the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

The Newcastle defender has been exposed and subject to some criticism in recent weeks due to the number of goals and chances conceded coming from Newcastle's left side. But Howe was not willing to focus on any individual errors or claims of Burn being made a 'scapegoat'.

"I'm not dealing with that kind of thought in my mind," Howe said. "It's not about finding someone to blame, it's about solutions. That's what I'll do.

"I could evaluate everyone's performance and pick holes in it. For me it's always been about finding solutions. That second goal wouldn't have just come from one individual mistake, it will be three or four. People may highlight one person but in my job you can't do that."

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth scores his team's second goal under pressure from Dan Burn of Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United's unlikely hero as Matt Ritchie steps up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle trailed 2-1 heading into stoppage time when 10 minutes were held up by the fourth official. But 11 was the most important number held up shortly afterwards as Matt Ritchie came on in the 91st minute in place of Miguel Almiron.

Joe White also came on alongside Ritchie to make his competitive Newcastle debut after returning on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

It was Ritchie's 210th appearance for the club although he has been used sparingly for The Magpies in recent seasons. The 34-year-old last started a league match in 2021, shortly after Howe's arrival and last scored for the club in a 3-1 behind closed doors defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

But that wait for a goal came to an end seconds after his arrival onto the pitch on Saturday afternoon as Ritchie's header from Bruno Guimaraes' delivery rebounded kindly into the winger's path as he poked in an equaliser from close range against his former club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you haven't played and haven't scored, you miss that feeling," Ritchie said afterwards. "There is nowhere in the world that you can replace that goalscoring feeling.

"I visualised it a lot [the goal], I've not played in a long time and it is one of those things that keeps you going: scoring a goal, especially at that end of the stadium.

"I probably shouldn't have celebrated as much as I did because we needed to push for a win. We want to be a force here."

Matt Ritchie celebrating scoring a late equaliser for Newcastle United against former club Bournemouth.

Yet another injury concern for Newcastle United

Newcastle rescued a point but were dealt a fresh injury concern at full-time as Fabian Schar left the pitch clutching his right arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, Howe said: "I think the ball hit his arm at the end, I'm whispering that to you because I don't know if he was in the box or not, but the ball hit his arm.

"I think it just twisted his wrist so fingers crossed it's not too serious because we can certainly do with another injury linked to the arm."

Schar was spotted leaving the ground with his arm strapped up as he looks to remain in contention for the trip to Arsenal next time out in the Premier League.

Is Newcastle United's chaos sustainable?

While Saturday's 2-2 draw means Newcastle are now four unbeaten in the Premier League, the sheer chaos of their matches regardless of the opposition persists. The home and away form seems to have swapped with The Magpies now struggling to win at St James' Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight points out of a possible 12 from Aston Villa, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth is a respectable return, albeit an unspectacular one for a side with European ambitions. But Newcastle needing several goals in every game just to pick up points does not feel sustainable.

Since the turn of the year, Newcastle's six Premier League matches have seen 32 goals scored - 16 for and 16 against.

"I don't think it was chaos today," Howe refuted. "I think it was a different game to Luton. I don't think we were in that state of chaos.

"I thought we played with more control today, not as much control as we want though and Bournemouth had their moments with dangerous players. You can't underestimate their qualities and they were always going to be a threat on transitions.