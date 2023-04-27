Gordon – who joined Newcastle United in January in a £45million deal – is set to face his former club for the first time at Goodison Park tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some Everton supporters had questioned the winger’s attitude and application before his move to Tyneside.

And the 22-year-old was confronted by a group of fans as he tried to leave Goodison Park after a home defeat to Southampton.

However, Howe says Gordon – who reacted angrily to his withdrawal against Brentford earlier this month – has been “diligent and committed” since joining Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Gordon’s character and personaility, United’s head coach said: “Probably totally different from the perception whatever that is, certainly from the Everton side.

“He is diligent. Turns up early every day to work by himself. He’s put some bulk on in the gym. He’s been good on that side, very professional. He wants to stay after (training), do some work on aspects of his game. I see a player very committed to being a top footballer.”

Gordon – who came off the bench in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur – has only made two starts so far for United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe says Newcastle fans have only seen “glimpses” of his talent up to now.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Anthony Gordon,” said Howe. “There’s more to come from him.

“We’ve seen glimpses of potential, glimpses of what he can do. Go back to the Manchester City game, there were moments there. There was a moment on Sunday when he nearly scored and showed his pace on transition.

“He’s got so many qualities. Putting it all together for 90 minutes, we’ve not seen that yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“January transfers are incredibly difficult. An individual joining a new team, totally new way of playing. For a young player to adjust to that isn’t easy.

“I’m really pleased with him, and I know he’ll be a high quality player for us in the future. I know he’s going to be the right signing for us, because of the way he’s reacted to the move. Really pleased.”