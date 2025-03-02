What TV channel is Newcastle United v Brighton on? Injury news and streaming details

Newcastle United host Brighton at St James’ Park in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side are just two wins from another trip to Wembley - but face a very difficult match against Brighton. Fabian Hurzeler’s side have already won at St James’ Park this season and have defeated Norwich City and Chelsea so far in this season’s competition.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have beaten Bromley and Birmingham City with their clash against the Seagulls their first match against a team in the Premier League. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton:

When is Newcastle United v Brighton?

The FA Cup clash between Newcastle United and Brighton kicks-off at 1:45pm at St James’ Park. Anthony Taylor will referee the match with Graham Scott on VAR duty. Semi Automated Offside Technology will be used at St James’ Park today for the first time in a domestic match.

Is Newcastle United v Brighton on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. ITV will show the match with coverage on ITV 1 beginning at 12:45pm. The game can also be streamed on ITV X.

How else can Newcastle United v Brighton be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of today’s match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

Will there be extra-time and penalties?

Yes, if the score is level after 90 minutes, then extra-time will be played. If the scores remain level after 30 minutes of extra-time, then a penalty shootout will take place.

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles remains out as he recovers from an ACL injury. Alexander Isak is here after missing Wednesday night’s defeat against Liverpool - although he was at Anfield as well before being omitted from Howe’s squad.

Joelinton, who hasn’t featured since the beginning of February, is also here. There are doubts over Sven Botman’s fitness as well.