Six out of Newcastle United v Brighton clash amid Alexander Isak and Joelinton injury concerns
Eddie Howe’s side return to St James’ Park this weekend for their first slice of FA Cup action this season against a team in their division. Brighton, Sunday’s opponents, have already won on Tyneside this season following a 1-0 triumph back in October.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side will provide a stern test of United’s credentials on Sunday with both teams knowing a win would put them just 90 minutes from a date at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals. However, before then, they have an all Premier League tie to navigate with both managers having a multitude of injury concerns to deal with.
Alexander Isak missed their defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night and Howe will be sweating on his fitness and availability this weekend. Brighton, meanwhile, have a number of players sidelined, including their club captain Lewis Dunk.
Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday:
Brighton and Hove Albion injury news
Igor Julio - out
Julio has suffered a hamstring injury - one that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.
Jason Steele - out
Steele underwent surgery on an injury in late January and has not been seen in action since. He won’t feature this weekend.
James Milner - out
A thigh injury means that Milner will not feature against his former side this weekend.
Lewis Dunk - out
Brighton’s captain has been sidelined with a rib injury and did not feature against Bournemouth on Tuesday night. He is not expected to be available at St James’ Park.
Joel Veltman - doubt
Last week, Hurzeler revealed that Veltman was a ‘major doubt’ for his side’s trip to Tyneside. He didn’t feature in midweek against Bournemouth.
Ferdi Kadioglu - out
The Turkish international has been sidelined since November with a foot injury. That issue will keep him out of Sunday’s game as he faces a race against time to get fit before the end of the campaign.
Newcastle United injury news
Jamaal Lascelles - out
Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury and won’t feature this weekend. Howe has outlined a potential return for the defender before the end of the campaign could be in the offing.
Sven Botman - doubt
Botman hasn’t featured since early-February, but that could change this weekend. The Dutchman is a doubt but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his name in the starting XI.
Joelinton - doubt
Howe revealed before their trip to Anfield that Joelinton was closing in on a return to action, but was subsequently left out of his matchday squad. The Brazilian could return this weekend, although there remains doubt over his participation.
Alexander Isak - doubt
Isak’s unexpected absence on Wednesday night was a huge blow for Newcastle United. A groin injury was the reason for missing that match, with the striker a doubt to face Brighton this weekend. Newcastle will be very reluctant to risk him unless absolutely necessary.
