Where Newcastle United, Leeds United and Everton rank in cheapest Premier League stadiums to park at list
New research has detailed how expensive it can be for supporters to park their car at St James’s Park on a matchday.
The atmosphere at St James’s Park has been back to its very best this season as Eddie Howe’s side find themselves in the upper echelons of the Premier League table. Their style of football, coupled with the results they are getting on the pitch, means the feeling in the city is almost unrivalled with sell-out matches a regular occurrence on Tyneside.
But what is St James’s Park like as a ‘match day experience’ for all supporters? Research conducted by OLBG has tested what the ‘matchday experience’ at every Premier League stadium is like - with the amount supporters have to pay for parking at the stadium just one of a number of factors considered.
According to this research, supporters have to pay on average £7.20 to park at St James’s Park on a matchday. This ranks Newcastle in the middle of the table with Chelsea and Brighton ranking as the most expensive stadiums to park at, costing £15 each.
At the other end of the table, Crystal Palace ranks as the cheapest car park, offering free parking for supporters at Selhurst Park. The full list is detailed below:
Premier League car park prices
1) Stamford Bridge = £15
2) AMEX Stadium = £15
3) Old Trafford = £10
4) Etihad Stadium = £10
5) Goodison Park = £10
6) King Power Stadium = £10
7) London Stadium = £9.50
8) Anfield = £8
9) Craven Cottage = £8
10) St James’s Park = £7.50
11) Villa Park = £5
12) Molineux = £5
13) City Ground = £5
14) Elland Road = £5
15) St Mary’s Stadium = £5
16) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium = £3.80
17) Gtech Community Stadium = £3
18) Emirates Stadium = £2
19) Vitality Stadium = £1
20) Selhurst Park = Free
The full study conducted by OLBG places Newcastle United in joint-second place for ‘overall match day experience’, behind only Tottenham Hotspur. Newcastle’s overall score is 6.14 when factors like prices of pints, car park prices and match day arrests have been taken into account.