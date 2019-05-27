Who is Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan? Dubai businessman says he has 'concluded' deal for Newcastle United

Reports late on Sunday night claimed Mike Ashley had agreed a £350million sale of Newcastle United to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan - but who is he?

While the representatives of Sheikh Khaled said a deal was 'concluded' to buy the Magpies, club sources this morning have dismissed that a deal is imminent.

Indeed, they did confirm talks have taken place with Sheik Khaled, so one thing that is for certain is his interest is genuine.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Dubai businessman - so here's everything you need to know about Newcastle's potential prospective owner:

What is his background?

Sheik Khaled is president of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation and is said to have always had a keen interest in football and loves the Premier League.

He is also founder of the Bin Zayed Group - a leading group of businesses with diverse interests in the local and international markets.

A member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, he graduated in business administration from Boston University, and completed a PHD in Finance from Michigan State University.

What is his estimated worth?

His personal wealth is unclear but his family's wealth is estimated to be around £150billion.

Given he is related to Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour, If his family links are anything to go by, Magpies fans could be for a treat.

Has he been involved in football before?

No, however he did attempt to buy Liverpool for £2billion in August.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that the takeover fell through as he was unable to provide proof of funds or £25m deposit/down payment.

What are his plans for Newcastle?

Initial reports say Sheik Khaled wants Rafa Benitez to stay on as manager, who is out-of-contract on June 30.

The Sun understands he is expected to acquire the club before the summer transfer market and is willing to provide Benitez with the funds to strengthen his squad.