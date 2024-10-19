Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Shearer gave an honest assessment of Newcastle United’s performance following the 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle had the majority of possession and chances in the match but Danny Welbeck’s first half strike was the difference between the sides. The match saw Alexander Isak return from injury after three games out but the striker saw a number of chances go begging in the match.

Anthony Gordon was also wasteful in front of goal as The Magpies had 21 shots without scoring. It was the first time since the 0-0 draw with Leicester City in May 2023 that Newcastle had failed to score in a Premier League match at St James’ Park and the first time since the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in January that Eddie Howe’s side had tasted a home defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result sees Newcastle’s winless run in the Premier League stretch to four matches with Howe’s side now going six hours and 45 minutes without a goal from open play in all competitions.

Assessing Newcastle’s display, Shearer simply said: “Newcastle very very poor in front of goal again.”

And it’s hard to disagree with the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer in this instance.

After a frustrating return for Isak, Newcastle will be hoping to be boosted by another attacking option in Callum Wilson when they travel to Cheslea next Sunday. The Magpies haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.