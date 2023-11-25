Newcastle United v Chelsea: The Premier League returns after the international break as the Magpies host the Blues at St James’ Park.

Two weeks after their disappointing showing on the south coast against Bournemouth, Newcastle United have the chance to respond when Mauricio Pochettino brings his Chelsea side to St James’ Park later today. Newcastle’s defeat against the Cherries saw them enter the break in 7th place and five points behind Aston Villa in 5th place.

Chelsea, meanwhile, had a chaotic couple of games against Tottenham and Manchester City before the international period and would move to within a point of their hosts with a win today.

Joe Willock scored the only goal in this fixture last season as Newcastle headed into the World Cup break on a high. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Chelsea - including why the game is not on TV in the United Kingdom:

When is Newcastle United v Chelsea?

Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea at St James’ Park kicks-off at 3pm. Simon Hooper will referee the game whilst John Brooks will be on VAR duty.

Why is Newcastle United v Chelsea not on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea was not chosen by TV broadcasters for live coverage in the United Kingdom. Any regular season game that isn’t picked for TV coverage and isn’t impacted by European fixtures, will kick-off at Saturday 3pm but won’t be shown on TV in the UK because of the ‘3pm football blackout’ rule.

What is the 3pm football blackout rule?

The 3pm football blackout rule states that no matches taking place in the UK between 2:45pm and 5:25pm can be shown live on TV. This rule was first introduced in the 1960’s with the intention of ensuring that fans still attended lower league games rather than staying at home to watch matches on TV.

The rule has come in for a fair amount of criticism in recent times with the UK being one of the only places in the world where supporters cannot watch 3pm games legally. Fans in other countries in Europe, Asia and beyond are able to legally watch Premier League matches that kick-off at 3pm.

Although this rule has come under fire, the Premier League will continue to adhere to it during their next set of TV broadcast deals which are currently out to tender. The deals, which will begin in 2025, will keep the 3pm blackout rule, meaning no change to this is likely to come into effect any time soon.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full live commentary from the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park.

How can I watch highlights of Newcastle United v Chelsea?

Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.

