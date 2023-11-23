Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has questioned why Joachim Andersen would want to switch London for Newcastle during the January transfer window. Andersen was extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park during the summer and has emerged as a potential target yet again as the winter window approaches.

However, Parker, speaking to SpilXperten, doesn’t believe that the Danish international should make the move to Tyneside as he already ‘lives in a beautiful area in London’. Parker said: "Why on earth would Joachim Andersen want to live in Newcastle? He lives in a beautiful area in London, so it wouldn't make any sense to me.

"Crystal Palace is a huge club located in a lovely area in England. It would surprise me if he chooses to go to Newcastle.

"Sure, many might argue that Newcastle is a bigger club than Crystal Palace, but I don't necessarily think that's how Andersen sees it. He loves Crystal Palace, and he is highly appreciated by the fans."

Parker also admitted he has reservations about the amount of game time Andersen would get at St James’ Park. The 27-year-old is a regular under Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park, but Parker doesn’t believe that he would be afforded the same opportunities on Tyneside.

"From a football perspective, I also don't think it would be a good decision for him.” Parker continued. “Fabian Schär and Sven Botman would be ahead of him in the pecking order for playing time, so he would put himself in a position where he is far from guaranteed to get playing time.

"I'm a fan of him as a player, but it's not a move I think he should make. He is enjoying life at Crystal Palace, where he plays alongside Marc Guehi, and together they have arguably been one of the strongest defensive pairs in the league this season. I'm not sure he wants to risk the success he's experiencing right now."