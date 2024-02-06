Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harvey Barnes’ return to action against Luton Town on Saturday came after the former Leicester City man spent four months on the sidelines with injury. Barnes hadn’t featured since limping off early into their win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in late September, but he took just minutes to make an impact upon his return as he slotted home Newcastle’s equaliser for just his second goal in black and white.

A muted celebration followed as he and his teammates scrambled to get the ball back to the centre circle and push for a winner. However, Barnes still found time for a touching moment as he sucked his thumb and pointed to the crowd in celebration.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration was dedicated to his partner and young baby daughter who was in attendance for the first ever time. Barnes addressed the whirlwind of emotions he has experienced over the last few months with his injury and becoming a father. “It was her first game today, so it was nice to get the goal for her.” Barnes said.

“For me, it’s been a crazy period. The injury was such a big disappointment but then I had my daughter. A lot was going on at once.”

He continued: “When you’re a new signing, you just want to hit the ground running. Six games in, you’re injured. That’s hard.