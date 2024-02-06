Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon has been named as one of the Premier League’s fastest players this season after clocking a top speed of 36.68km/h. Gordon has been electric for the Magpies this season and has registered seven goals and seven assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

Whilst impressive, Gordon’s top speed only registers him as the sixth fastest Premier League player so far this season. In a graphic published by Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van De Ven has registered the quickest speed in the league this season, having hit 37.38km/h.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second on that list is Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene who has been clocked at 36.93km/h. Ogbene showcased his immense speed at St James’ Park on Saturday as he helped Luton Town to a 4-4 draw with Newcastle United.

Dan Burn conceded a penalty for a foul on Chiedozie Ogbene at St James' Park on Saturday. Ogbene has been named as one of the Premier League's fastest players this season.

Dan Burn, who was tasked with stopping the Hatters man, endured a difficult afternoon at left-back and conceded a penalty in the second-half after bringing down Ogbene. Burn was replaced by Tino Livramento after Elijah Adebayo netted his side’s fourth goal to put the visitors 4-2 ahead.