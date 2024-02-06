Newcastle United star sets impressive Premier League stat - but Tottenham and Wolves stars lead way
Newcastle United have one of the fastest players in the Premier League this season, but Tottenham Hotspur and Luton Town men lead the way.
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon has been named as one of the Premier League’s fastest players this season after clocking a top speed of 36.68km/h. Gordon has been electric for the Magpies this season and has registered seven goals and seven assists in 22 Premier League appearances.
Whilst impressive, Gordon’s top speed only registers him as the sixth fastest Premier League player so far this season. In a graphic published by Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van De Ven has registered the quickest speed in the league this season, having hit 37.38km/h.
Second on that list is Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene who has been clocked at 36.93km/h. Ogbene showcased his immense speed at St James’ Park on Saturday as he helped Luton Town to a 4-4 draw with Newcastle United.
Dan Burn, who was tasked with stopping the Hatters man, endured a difficult afternoon at left-back and conceded a penalty in the second-half after bringing down Ogbene. Burn was replaced by Tino Livramento after Elijah Adebayo netted his side’s fourth goal to put the visitors 4-2 ahead.
Elsewhere in the list of fastest players so far this season, Wolves’ Pedro Neto was clocked at a top speed of 36.86km/h whilst Dominik Szoboszlai hit a speed of 36.76km/h. Sandwiching Gordon’s effort of 36.68km/h was Burnley defender Dara O’Shea (36.73km/h) and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana (36.65km/h). Onana has recently been linked with a move to St James’ Park in a deal that could be looked at again when the summer transfer window opens.