Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United welcomed back Harvey Barnes on Saturday afternoon during their chaotic draw with Luton Town. Barnes came on as a second half substitute and sparked his side’s comeback from 4-2 down to help rescue a point.

Replacing Miguel Almiron after Elijah Adebayo had put the Hatters two goals ahead, Barnes took just ten minutes to make an impact as he slotted a delicious effort past Thomas Kaminski from the edge of the box to restore parity between the sides. It was just Barnes’ second goal of the season after he netted on his debut against Aston Villa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having spent more than four months on the sidelines with a foot injury, Newcastle fans have not been able to see what the 26-year-old can do in the black and white. Tino Livramento, however, who also entered the pitch at the same time as Barnes on Saturday, has trained alongside the former Leicester City man and believes that supporters can expect ‘exciting’ things from Barnes.

Speaking to the Gazette, Livramento offered an insight into what Barnes will bring to the side once he is back to full fitness: “He’s a real goal scoring winger,” the former Saints defender said. “He’s very confident, he can dribble and is another quick player in the team who can be another exciting attacker.”