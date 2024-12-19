Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton left St James’ Park early after suffering a cut to his head in the 3-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Joelinton suffered two blows to the head in quick succession from Nathan Collins as he fell to the ground following an elbow and then caught by the Brentford defender’s boot while on the ground. A bloody lip and nasty cut along his right ear came about as a result, forcing Joelinton off at half-time in the match.

“Joey had a cut to his ear which was quite nasty so I think he's gone to get that looked at,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said afterwards.

Newcastle were leading 2-0 at that stage thanks to a double from Sandro Tonali. Fabian Schar made it 3-0 in the second half before Yoane Wissa pulled a goal back for Brentford in stoppage time.

Joelinton was missing from the post-match dressing room celebration photo as he had his wounds assessed.

The result saw Newcastle progress to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the second time in the last three seasons. The Magpies will face one of either Arsenal, Liverpool or the winner of Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United over two legs in the final four in early 2025.

But Eddie Howe’s attention quickly turns back to the Premier League and Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town (3pm kick-off). Joelinton was already unavailable for the trip to Portman Road due to suspension, not the injury he picked up on Wednesday night.

“I'm disappointed to lose him because he's the type of player we need in every away game,” Howe told The Gazette. “He's such a wholehearted player so at least he can play free and play his normal game.”