Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe’s side booked themselves a spot in the hat for the FA Cup quarter-final draw thanks to a nervy penalty shootout win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Martin Dubravka’s two penalty saves in front of just-shy of 7,500 Magpies fans in the Darwen End was enough to secure them a 4-3 shootout win.

Newcastle rode their luck at times and had Dubravka to thank for keeping them in it with a string of important saves not just in the shootout, but in the 120 minutes that preceded it. Danny Murphy, who was on commentary duty for the match on BBC, hailed the Slovakian’s performance and believes that it could be the pivotal moment in Newcastle’s season and hopes of ending their long trophy drought.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy said: “They’ve got that man in goal to thank because that is a brilliant save from Dubravka. They had some chances in extra-time and you start thinking it wasn’t going to be their night.

“But now they have got that bit of luck and they have got through this penalty shootout. Could it be their year? Tonight they have the ‘keeper to thank as that is a brilliant last save. Brilliant.”

Alan Shearer concurred with the former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder, revealing that Newcastle owe a lot to the 35-year-old: “Newcastle owe him a lot,” Shearer said post-match. “He was their best player.