Eddie Howe has made two changes to his Newcastle United side to face Burnley in the final match of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier came back into the side for Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth.

It’s Trippier’s first start since he went of injured with a broken metatarsal against Aston Villa in February.

The England right-back comes up against his former club, who are fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship this afternoon.

Schar drops to the bench after being brought off in Monday night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal with a head injury.

Ryan Fraser also drops out of the squad entirely after picking up an injury after coming off the bench against the Gunners.

NUFC XI to face Burnley: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Krafth, Fernandez, Wood, Murphy, Gayle

1. Ryan Fraser - hamstring

The winger made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench against Arsenal but visibly agitated following the full-time whistle as it proved to be his final appearance of the season.

2. Joe Willock - knee

Unavailable due to a knee injury.

3. Jonjo Shelvey - calf

The midfielder’s season has been brought to a premature end due to a calf injury.

4. Javier Manquillo - illness

Was likely to miss out with Trippier back available but Eddie Howe confirmed the right-back has contracted chickenpox.

