Captain Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier came back into the side for Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth.
It’s Trippier’s first start since he went of injured with a broken metatarsal against Aston Villa in February.
The England right-back comes up against his former club, who are fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship this afternoon.
Schar drops to the bench after being brought off in Monday night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal with a head injury.
Ryan Fraser also drops out of the squad entirely after picking up an injury after coming off the bench against the Gunners.
NUFC XI to face Burnley: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Krafth, Fernandez, Wood, Murphy, Gayle