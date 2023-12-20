Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has explained why Sven Botman, Emil Krafth and Anthony Gordon were taken off early at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United have been dealt two fresh fitness concerns following Tuesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final penalty shootout defeat at Chelsea.

The match marked the return of defender Sven Botman to the starting line-up for the first time in almost three months. But the 23-year-old was withdrawn at half-time alongside Emil Krafth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier replaced the pair at the break as United head coach Eddie Howe explained the change.

"Sven was planned," Howe said after the match. "45 minutes was set for him. I thought he did very well and was a real positive."

"Emil was too sore to continue, has a real gash on his shin which is quite sore at the moment."

Anthony Gordon with Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Krafth was on the receiving end of a challenge from Levi Colwill in the first half while Anthony Gordon also picked up a knock following a cynical challenge from Moises Caicedo. The Chelsea midfielder planted his studs into the calf of the Newcastle winger in a challenge Howe wasn't happy with.

Gordon was taken off early in the second half to be replaced by Matt Ritchie.

"Anthony is the same [as Krafth]," Howe added. "I thought it was a really poor tackle on him. It's the type of tackle you don't want to see, taking our attacking players out of the game so he's very sore at the minute."