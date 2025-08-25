There was a big moment towards the end of the first half in Newcastle United’s home game with Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry believes Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon ‘got carried away’ with the St James Park atmosphere when he was shown a red card against Liverpool.

The England international was once again thrust into the lead role in attack for the Magpies with Alexander Isak still ruling himself out of contention and United’s attempts to add a striker to their squad continuing to meet frustration. For the opening half-hour of Monday’s eagerly anticipated clash with the Reds, Eddie Howe’s men played with high intensity and aggression before the visitors took the lead with a goal from Ryan Gravenberch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse was to follow moments later when Gordon was initially shown a yellow card for a strong challenge on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk - but that was upgraded to a red card following a VAR review. Henry assessed the tackle on the Netherlands international and he insisted the decision to dismiss the Magpies forward was the correct one.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Arsenal legend said: “In our time, it would have maybe been a foul, maybe not a red, but it’s not our time and it is a red card. At the time that it happened I said red straightaway. Why do you put yourself in this type of situation? I know the way you put pressure on one of the players, the way you go to put pressure on the goalkeeper. He is too far to reach him, you know he’s too far to reach him. He gets carried away with what is happening and I can understand it - but that is a red.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: “This is daft from Anthony Gordon because he was the best player on the pitch before that. He was fantastic. They will be (kicking themselves), not because they’re one down, because of that red card. There was always a chance Newcastle could lose a player tonight. We saw the banners into the crowd, into them. Even their ownership said get into them. Sometimes you need to play with your brain and here as well.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Premier League issue official Newcastle United statement after Liverpool controversy