Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has given his taken on Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The saga over Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United has been allowed to overshadow the Magpies preparations for Monday night’s home game against Liverpool.

The Sweden international has enjoyed a highly successful three-year spell with United after playing a key role in the helping Eddie Howe’s side qualify for the Champions League on two occasions and end the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with last season’s Carabao Cup final win against the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The positivity that appeared to be in place as the summer approached has now all but evaporated as Isak has refused to train and play with his team-mates and cited broken promises for his desire to leave St James Park. Newcastle are reportedly demanding a deal worth around £150 million from Liverpool but that situation will only progress if the Magpies are able to bring in two strikers before the summer transfer window comes to a close next Monday night.

As it stands, negotiations are ongoing over a possible deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen after a £50 million bid was rejected on Monday. Should things remain as they are, United are insistent Isak will remain on Tyneside and they reacted to a statement from the former Real Sociedad striker by stressed he will be ready to return to the Newcastle United family if and when he is ready.

However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has reiterated his belief the Magpies should allow Isak to move on and cited the example of Fernando Torres’ prolonged attempts to engineer a move away from Liverpool during his time as a player as an example of how things can deteriorate.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United?

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. | Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, the former Liverpool stalwart said: “For me, I can’t believe that for Liverpool, it’s just Isak or no-one. It does feel like that, the closer we are getting to the end of the window. Thierry (Henry) has just said that it’s almost a must for Liverpool to sign Isak - but I’ve never been of that opinion. So I am one of the Liverpool fans that is not all in on it has to be Isak and we have to spend this money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve mentioned that reasons why, I don’t think he’s as durable as maybe a Mo Salah. Actually in these last three seasons he’s missed 36 league games, that’s almost a season out of three seasons he’s been at Newcastle. But what I’m going to say, and this is not because I want Isak at Liverpool, I think Newcastle should sell Isak and the reason I say that is there will be so many people outside of Newcastle telling Newcastle and Eddie Howe what they have to do.

“You’ve got to be strong, you’ve got to show that Liverpool or any other club, you’ve got to show in the future that players can’t just come in and demand to go. They don’t have the problem of Isak everyday, they don’t have the problem Eddie Howe has of every press conference going in there and getting asked questions about it. It’s a cloud over the club constantly.

Experience

Alexander Isak looks on for Newcastle | Getty Images

“And the reason I say it is because I’ve got experience of it. We had this with Fernando Torres at Liverpool where he didn’t really want to be at the club. He ended up staying and we sold him in the January. That four or five months was a nightmare for the club and everybody at the club couldn’t wait for him to move on. The reason being, and it’s similar to Newcastle, they are here, delighted to be in the Champions League.

“Isak is a player that wants to win the Champions League. They’re not there now, Isak’s 25 or 26. When we were going for the Champions League at Liverpool, we had some world class players. As soon as our level dropped, people like Torres, world class player, Mascherano, world class player, Xabi Alonso, world club player, wanted to leave because there’s too much of a gap between where they are as players and where the club are. It’s not me having a go at Newcastle and wanting their player at Liverpool, I’ve got experience of that situation and when you’ve got a player that doesn’t want to be there, it’s an absolute nightmare.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United confirm surprise inclusion v Liverpool as Alexander Isak decision made official