Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg despite Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar being suspended.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Schar and Guimaraes picked up bookings in the 3-1 quarter-final win over Brentford last month, ruling them out of the match at the Emirates Stadium. The pair are set to be back available for selection for the second leg at St James’ Park next month.

Carabao Cup rules state that any player booked twice in the competition before the semi-final stage is handed a one match ban. As Guimaraes and Schar had been booked in earlier rounds, their yellows against Brentford ruled them out of the first-leg against Arsenal.

Sean Longstaff also served a similar ban, missing the Brentford game. But after the quarter-final stage the suspension rules are effectively lifted, meaning no Newcastle player will miss the second leg or potential final due to suspension unless a red card suspension carries over from the Premier League.

Unlike yellow card suspensions, red cards suspensions apply to all competitions. Earlier this season, Schar was handed a three match ban for a straight red card against Southampton in the Premier League and had to miss the Carabao Cup second round match at Nottingham Forest as he served his suspension.

While Schar was handed a three-match ban, he only missed two matches in the Premier League plus the cup game.

Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon booked v Arsenal

Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon were both booked at Arsenal on Tuesday night, sparking questions about whether they would be available for the second leg on February 5. With five games to play between now and then, there is no guarantee of availability but neither player is banned as a result of their yellow cards picked up in the first leg.

The only way a player could be banned for the second leg is if they were to pick up a red card in the Premier League. The same applies to the final where even if a player was shown a red card in the semi-final second leg, they would miss Premier League matches but then be available for the final.

Examples can be seen in Newcastle’s previous run to the Carabao Cup final which saw Bruno Guimaraes sent off in the semi-final second leg against Southampton and banned for three Premier League matches before being back available for the final. Nick Pope was suspended for the final after picking up a straight red card in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The same rules also apply in the FA Cup where any player who is booked twice before the semi-final stage is banned for one match in the competition but red cards transcend competitions.

Newcastle are in FA Cup action next time out as they host League Two side Bromley at St James’ Park on Sunday (3pm kick-off). Both Guimaraes and Schar are back available for the match after serving their ban with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe set to rotate his side.