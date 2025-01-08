I asked AI to predict the Carabao Cup winners after Newcastle United 2-0 win at Arsenal - look away Liverpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored in the semi-final first-leg away win to give Newcastle a clear advantage heading into next month’s second leg at St James’ Park. With plenty of football to be played between now and then, and even more before the final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.
So for a bit of fun, I asked X’s state-of-the-art AI Grok 2 to predict the rest of the competition and how it could unfold.
Here are the results...
Semi-final first leg: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Liverpool
Goals:
- Liverpool:Mohamed Salah (23') - Salah finds the net first with a typical composed finish after a swift Liverpool counter-attack.
- Cody Gakpo (57') - Gakpo scores the second with a well-taken header from a corner, taking advantage of Tottenham's defensive struggles.
- Darwin Núñez (78') - Núñez seals the game with a powerful shot, finishing off another rapid counter-attack.
Semi-final second leg: Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal (Newcastle advance 3-1 on aggregate)
Goals:
- Newcastle: Alexander Isak (35') - Isak continues his scoring form, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Arsenal to extend Newcastle's lead in the tie.
- Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (62') - Martinelli scores a well-taken goal to give Arsenal some hope, but it's not enough to overturn the deficit.
Semi-final second leg: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Liverpool advance 5-0 on aggregate)
Goals:
- Liverpool: Luis Díaz (45+2') - Díaz scores just before halftime, capitalizing on a swift move down the left and finishing with his characteristic flair.
- Diogo Jota (68') - Jota adds to the scoreline with a well-taken goal after a counter-attack, showcasing his ability to score in crucial moments.
Carabao Cup final: Newcastle United 2-2 Liverpool (AET)
Goals:
- Newcastle United: Alexander Isak (22') - Isak scores a fantastic volley from a well-delivered cross by Jacob Murphy.
- Anthony Gordon (75') - Gordon capitalizes on a defensive error to equalize late in the game.
- Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (38') - Salah scores from the penalty spot after a handball in the box by Dan Burn.
- Diogo Jota (61') - Jota scores with a clever finish after a mazy run from Luis Díaz.
Penalty shoot-out
NUFC penalty: Scored by Bruno Guimaraes
Liverpool penalty: Scored by Mohamed Salah
NUFC penalty: Scored by Alexander Isak
Liverpool penalty: Scored Diogo Jota
NUFC penalty: Scored by Kieran Trippier
Liverpool penalty: Trent Alexander-Arnold saved by Nick Pope
NUFC penalty: Scored by Joe Willock
Liverpool penalty: Scored by Cody Gakpo
NUFC penalty: Scored by Sean Longstaff
AI prediction: Newcastle United win the Carabao Cup 5-3 on penalties
So there you have it, AI has predicted Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup by beating holders Liverpool on penalties. Perhaps the AI has taken some inspiration from Newcastle’s penalty win against Nottingham Forest back in the second round of the competition in August which saw Sean Longstaff score the winning spot kick.
It would be some story to see the Geordie be the one to end The Magpies' wait for a trophy, unfortunatel,y it’s just an AI fantasy for now.
Still, we can at least dream that Newcastle’s long trophy drought at least has a chance of coming to an end.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.