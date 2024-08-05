Sheffield United forward Will Osula has arrived in Newcastle for his medical.

Newcastle have agreed a £10million fee with The Blades for the 21-year-old, plus £5million in add-ons. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Osula has arrived in Newcastle for his medical on Monday, August 5.

Romano posted an update on social media, stating: “Understand William Osula has arrived in Newcastle for medical tests today! Deal done with Sheffield United for 21-year-old striker to join #NUFC on £10m fee plus £5m add-ons.

“Here we go, confirmed.”

Osula is set to become Newcastle’s sixth summer arrival to be confirmed by the club in what has been a relatively quiet summer so far. The Magpies signed goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy plus defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle also made Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea permanent for £28million and secured the signing of 19-year-old Serbian defender Miodrag Pivas, who is likely to be loaned out.

But Osula will provide some much-needed depth in the attacking positions with Alexander Isak currently the club’s only fit senior striker heading into the new season. The Denmark Under-21s international is admired by new sporting director Paul Mitchell and is set to become the former Tottenham Hotspur chief’s first major signing since joining the club.

Newcastle are also looking to strengthen at centre-back this summer and have recently entered talks to sign Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi. While the 24-year-old is understood to be open to a new challenge, Palace are likely to demand a significant price upwards of £60million for the player after his starring role at Euro 2024.