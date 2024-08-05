Newcastle United striker footage provides injury update amid Alexander Isak 'scare'

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out of the start of the Premier League season with a back injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old returned for Newcastle pre-season training last month and travelled with the squad to Adidas Headquarters in Germany but suffered a back issue that required an ‘operation’ ahead of the new season.

“Callum had an injection in his back,” Howe explained. “Without going into too much detail on the injury, I think it was a bulge in his disc which needed treatment so he had that operation and I think he may miss the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But thankfully there are not too many games at the start, we’re week to week so hopefully he won’t miss too many.”

Since that update, Wilson had not been seen until he issued an injury update on social media. The striker posted footage of himself performing a skipping drill at Newcastle with the caption: “When you have skipping at 7, but dinner at 8.”

It was a promising fitness update from the player ahead of the new season while Newcastle were out in Japan.

In Japan, Newcastle made a transfer breakthrough with the potential signing of Will Osula from Sheffield United. The 20-year-old would likely be a third-choice striker option behind Alexander Isak and Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak is currently Newcastle’s only fit senior striker and hearts were in the mouths of many when the Swede went down with a knock to his shoulder during the 2-0 defeat against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday. Fortunately he was able to continue after the injury scare before his planned withdrawal at half-time.

Callum Wilson on Instagram. | Callum Wilson

Still, Newcastle are an Isak injury away from heading into the new season without a recognised senior striker.

“Whenever you’re going through a pre-season I think you are always two or three injuries away from any one position looking light,” Howe admitted. “We’ll be very pleased to get our full compliment back, Anthony [Gordon] and Kieran [Trippier], and then we can work the whole squad together.

“It has felt fractured in different ways, there’s a lot of first minutes in pre-season for some players and I think that showed [against Yokohama] in our performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle face Southampton on August 17 to start the new season before travelling to Wilson’s former club AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on August 25 (2pm kick-off). Since joining Newcastle in 2020, Wilson has not faced his former club in the Premier League having missed all four encounters between the sides since.

Wilson has been linked with a potential move away from Newcastle this summer with his contract set to expire next year - but his injury may scupper any potential exit.