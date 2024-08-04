The latest transfer news from across the Premier League as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United plan moves.

Arsenal are reportedly set to abandon their interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and are ready to turn their attention towards a deal for a Premier League frontman.

The Gunners are believed to be keen to add to their attacking options during the remainder of the summer transfer window after completing a permanent move for former loan star David Raya and a reported £38m deal for Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori. Sweden international Gyokeres was said to be on the Gunners radar after he plundered his way to 43 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 appearances following a £20m move to Sporting last summer. The 26-year-old had impressed during a two-year stay with Championship club Coventry City but it is his season with the Portuguese giants that has led to the striker being linked with a whole host of Europe’s biggest clubs.

However, with Sporting staying true to their £86m asking price, Arsenal are now ready to rival North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke - according to CaughtOffside. The former Liverpool frontman scored 21 goals in 42 appearances for the Cherries last season as he enjoyed his best Premier League season since current Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe took him to the Vitality Stadium in a £16m deal during the January 2019 transfer window.

Solanke’s form took him into contention for a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad and also led to speculation he could make a big money move away from Bournemouth this summer. CaughtOffside have reported the Gunners have ‘turned their attention’ towards a deal for Solanke after Spurs were said to have ‘initiated talks’ with his agents over a potential deal last week. It would take a sizeable offer to persuade Bournemouth to part company with their leading frontman and the report suggests the Cherries will only consider a deal worth around £65m.

Red Devils name price for West Ham target

West Ham United have already enjoyed a progressive summer transfer window as they prepare for life under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have already landed deals for Wolves defender Max Kilman, Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme and Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. Their summer spend is set to continue over the coming days with the free transfer signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug and a free transfer move for former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is also said to be close to completion. Lopetegui is said to be keen to conclude a move for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the Red Devils have now informed their Premier League rivals how much they will require to consider a sale.

The Daily Mail have claimed the 13-time Premier League champions are looking for an £18m fee for the former Crystal Palace right-back and have already made plans to move for Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui if Wan-Bissaka does leave Old Trafford before the summer transfer window comes to a close later this month.