Cunha moved to Molineux on an initial loan deal until the end of the season and, according to Fabrizio Romano, has already had his loan move made into a permanent one. Wolves will reportedly pay Atletico Madrid €50million for the Brazilian international after he featured in three games for the Molineux outfit.

Atletico, who have recently seen Joao Felix join Chelsea on-loan until the end of the campaign, have high-profile financial problems and will make a reported €20million profit on Cunha’s move to Molineux. Cunha had struggled for game time under Diego Simeone in Madrid and had been ‘offered’ to numerous clubs in England, including Newcastle United and Liverpool, before joining Julen Lopetegui’s side.

The 23-year-old grabbed an assist for Raul Jimenez’s strike against Forest in Wolves’ eventual penalty shootout defeat in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final clash at the City Ground.