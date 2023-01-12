One of the more surprising transfer rumours this window has seen Harry Kane being linked with a move to St James’s Park. The 29-year-old already has 15 Premier League goals this season, however, former Magpies defender Jose Enrique doesn’t believe Kane is the type of player his old club should be targeting this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Fair Betting Sites, Enrique believes that despite Kane being a ‘world class’ striker, his mobility means he isn’t suited to the style of football Eddie Howe has implemented at the club. Enrique said: “They’ve been really clever in their transfer business and I don’t think there has been enough credit to the club.

“Look at Chelsea, how much they have spent now and they are still not good enough. At the end, spending does not mean that you are going to be successful.

“They were even linked with Harry Kane and that shouldn’t happen. He is nearly 30 and I love Harry Kane as he is a world class striker, but I think Eddie wants more energetic players that still have a lot of energy to give, they still have legs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane has netted 198 goals in the Premier League, putting him third on the all-time scorers chart behind Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer. The Spurs man needs another 63 goals to overhaul Shearer at the top of the list and exceed his tally of 260 Premier League goals.