Wolves boss Bruno Lage's Newcastle 'invest' warning - and verdict on survival hopes

Wolves, meanwhile, will climb above Manchester United and West Ham and into the top six – for a few hours at least – by beating Newcastle at St James’ Park.

But ahead of the game, Wolves boss Bruno Lage says that wherever Wolves finish this term then next season will be even more difficult for them.

He told PA: “Behind Wolves comes teams that are ready to invest a lot, like Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle and Leicester.

Bruno Lage, manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

“They are ready to invest and improve and fight for different competitions.

“The challenge for us is to create and build the right team, to fight against all the teams in the Premier League.”

Newcastle are seven points above the relegation zone after successive away defeats to Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham.

Asked if Newcastle were safe, Lage replied: “If I was in that position with 31 points I would say no.