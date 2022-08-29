Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle looked to be heading for their first defeat of the season after Ruben Neves’ first half strike gave Wolves a 1-0 lead.

But in the final minute of normal time, Allan Saint-Maximin stepped up to emphatically draw The Magpies level with a stunning edge of the box volley to see the game end 1-1.

When asked about the goal, Lage focused on what his side could have done better as Saint-Maximin turned in Hwang Hee-Chan’s botched clearance.

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers shakes hands with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“The way we concede the goal is a bit of frustration but the good signs are there in terms of the way we play, the way we press, the way they manage the ball,” he said.

“We were against a strong side who like to play in a good rhythm and exploit the speed in behind. The aerial duels were key and we did an amazing job in that area.

“After 60 minutes, we needed to make better decisions in the transition. That is the thing we need to improve.

“The goal was an unlucky moment for us, I think it was a lucky moment for Newcastle so it's a 1-1 point for us.

“[Hwang] put the ball in an area where the opponent can score.”

While Newcastle saw a strong penalty shout turned down in the first half, Wolves were also on the receiving end of two VAR decisions as Fabian Schar escaped with a yellow card following a check for a foul on Pedro Neto and Raul Jimanez had a goal ruled out after Ryan Fraser was fouled in the build-up.

“Two decisions against us is hard to take,” Lage admitted. “I was surprised when I saw that it was going to be a red card [VAR] decision, when you see it, 90% of people think it's a red card but VAR makes the decision.”

The draw continues Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the season but they are now without a Premier League win since the opening day against Nottingham Forest.