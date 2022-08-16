Wolves ‘enquire’ about Newcastle United target Goncalo Ramos as ex-Rangers man tips Callum Wilson for Manchester United move
Newcastle United reportedly face Premier League competition for Goncalo Ramos.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Goncalo Ramos interest
According to Pedro Sepulveda, Wolves have made an approach to Benfica over the signing of Goncalo Ramos.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Sepulveda said: “Wolves want the player and they have already, some weeks ago, without anyone to know, they made an offer to Benfica and that offer was a loan with an obligation to buy.
“The numbers on the table were around €5million to loan with an obligation to buy for around €30million to buy.
“I can say that Bruno Lage, manager of Wolves, has already made a call to Goncalo Ramos to know if he wants to go to Wolves and Bruno Lage told him that he wants him at Wolverhampton.”
Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for Ramos and were touted as favourites for his signature - but it now appears they face great competition from Wolves in order to get a deal done.
Ramos scored against the Magpies for Benfica in a pre-season friendly last month.
Wilson tipped for Old Trafford move
Ex-Rangers star Ally McCoist believes that Callum Wilson would be a good option for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their forward line this summer.
McCoist told TalkSport: “There is a massive amount of quality around the league. Ivan Toney is certainly one of them.
“Another that I like, I know he’s had his injuries, but it is Callum Wilson up at Newcastle. I think he’s different class.”