Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Goncalo Ramos interest

According to Pedro Sepulveda, Wolves have made an approach to Benfica over the signing of Goncalo Ramos.

Benfica's Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sepulveda said: “Wolves want the player and they have already, some weeks ago, without anyone to know, they made an offer to Benfica and that offer was a loan with an obligation to buy.

“The numbers on the table were around €5million to loan with an obligation to buy for around €30million to buy.

“I can say that Bruno Lage, manager of Wolves, has already made a call to Goncalo Ramos to know if he wants to go to Wolves and Bruno Lage told him that he wants him at Wolverhampton.”

Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for Ramos and were touted as favourites for his signature - but it now appears they face great competition from Wolves in order to get a deal done.

Ramos scored against the Magpies for Benfica in a pre-season friendly last month.

Wilson tipped for Old Trafford move

Ex-Rangers star Ally McCoist believes that Callum Wilson would be a good option for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their forward line this summer.

McCoist told TalkSport: “There is a massive amount of quality around the league. Ivan Toney is certainly one of them.