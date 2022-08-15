Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle were dominant against Nottingham Forest but failed to break down a resolute defence before Fabian Schar’s strike opened up the contest.

It was a similar story at the Amex Stadium where Newcastle struggled to test Roberto Sanchez regularly enough.

Whilst their current forward setup didn’t impact results at the end of last season, Eddie Howe will hope to add to his options at the top of the pitch before the transfer window shuts on December 1.

Here, we take a look at five options that could be a good fit for the Magpies this season:

Armando Broja

Broja is just one of a quartet of Chelsea players that have had interest from Newcastle this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his desire to see Broja remain at Stamford Bridge this season and compete for a place in his team, but with no guarantees of a first-team spot, could Broja find himself sent out on-loan once again this season?

Five attacking players that would be a perfect fit in Eddie Howe's side that Newcastle United could sign this summer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

His return of just six goals in 32 games for Southampton last term does not paint a full picture of his contributions to the Saints with his work off the ball particularly catching the eye at St Mary’s.

Broja is an imposing figure up-front but is good athletically and would add a slightly different dynamic to Howe’s current options.

Goncalo Ramos

The Benfica man has recently emerged as a major target for the Magpies and following a promising pre-season, one that saw him net against Newcastle in a pre-season friendly, and a good start to Benfica’s league season - Ramos seems like a perfect fit for Newcastle at this moment in time.

Armando Broja in action for Southampton against Newcastle United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With Wilson fit and Howe seemingly set on a 4-3-3 system, whoever comes in right now will likely have to settle for a place on the bench or face being shifted out-wide.

As a young player adapting to life in England by coming off the bench in games may not be the worst thing in the world for his development - and neither would exposure to the Premier League as a winger, where he isn’t relied on to be the main-man up-top.

A fee of £30million may seem excessive for an unproven talent - but it could be one that reaps rewards in the future.

Jack Harrison

Goncalo Ramos scored for Benfica against Newcastle United in pre-season (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Although Harrison is a winger by trade, he would certainly add quality to the Newcastle front-three and with heaps of Premier League experience already in his arsenal, he could slot in and make an immediate impact.

The only sticking point over a move would be his price tag, one that neither Newcastle or Leeds are seemingly willing to budge on.

Ivan Toney

Toney had a great start to life as a Premier League striker last term and has continued this season in much the same vein.

He’s strong, good in the air and has the pace and athleticism to be very dangerous with the ball at his feet.