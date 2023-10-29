Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle took the lead through Callum Wilson on Saturday evening before Mario Lemina headed Wolves level. On the stroke of half-time, The Magpies re-took the lead after referee Anthony Taylor punished Hwang Hee-Chan for a foul on Fabian Schar inside the box.

VAR refrained from overruling the call after a lengthy check as Wilson converted his second of the match and seventh Premier League goal of the season in only his fourth start.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“There wasn’t a penalty in the first half,” an angry O’Neil said after the match. “Scandalous decision, terrible on-field decision and terrible VAR didn’t intervene. I thought they got it badly wrong.

“[Hwang] has a big touch for the penalty and then goes to clear the ball but makes such minimal contact with Schar, hardly any, a glance of the boot.

“Schar is already on the way down and the ball actually hits Channy before he makes contact with Schar so he gets the ball before he makes contact - that’s why it was a terrible decision.”

After conceding the penalty, Hwang then equalised for Wolves in the second half as the points were shared.

Despite his complaints with the penalty, O’Neil was satisfied with his performance and the full-time result.

“Really pleased with the group,” he added. “We suffered some set-backs, some unfortunate ones. I think the team and everyone involved at the club can be proud today.

“I thought the work-rate, the quality, the resilience so big praise from me to the group today, I thought it was a really good effort against an excellent side that cause most teams big problems.

“I honestly thought we were the better side today against a very good Newcastle side who pulled apart PSG not long ago.”

