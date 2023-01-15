We are now almost half way through the January transfer window with clubs across the Premier League only having 16 more days to get any deals completed.

Newcastle United, who are looking to make it 14 straight Premier League matches without defeat when they host Fulham today, have yet to complete any deals in this window but there is still plenty more happening behind the scenes at St James’ Park and across the division. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

Everton are working on a deal to sign Man United star Anthony Elanga who is one of the Merseysiders’ top targets as they look to recruit up to two forwards in the final fortnight of the January window (Football Insider)

Liverpool have pulled the plug on contract talks with Naby Keita and will let the £50m+ signing go despite his impressive recent return to the team (Football Insider)

Chelsea have tested PSV Eindhoven’s resolve to keep winger Noni Madueke by making a €30 million offer to sign him despite being told by the Dutch side they had no interest in letting him leave (ESPN)

Crystal Palace will make one final bid for Conor Gallagher before January’s window shuts with the England midfielder having been shunted round the Blues side in different positions since he went back to Stamford Bridge last summer (The Sun)

West Ham have made enquiries for Lorient forward Terem Moffi but believe he is beyond their budget with Southampton having already had a £15m offer rejected earlier for the highly-rated Nigerian in this transfer window (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are set to meet with Sporting Lisbon this week to see if a deal can be thrashed out for wing-back Pedro Porro - the former Man City man has agreed to the move but Sporting want £40million plus performance-related add-ons while Spurs are looking to do business at a much lower mark (Mirror)

Arsenal are now interested in signing former Leeds United attacker Raphinha from Barcelona, who only joined the La Liga giants in the summer for £48m plus add ons, after Chelsea hijacked their move for Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk (Barca Universal)

Wolves are plotting a move for Newcastle United star Jamaal Lascelles if they can’t prise Craig Dawson from West Ham having have had a January offer for the Irons centre-back rejected after they narrowly failed to finalise a deal for him during the summer (Football Insider)