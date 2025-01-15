Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers have triggered a £23million permanent striker transfer ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle United.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has impressed during his loan spell at Wolves from La Liga side Celta Vigo this season with seven goals and two assists in 20 Premier League appearances. But the 24-year-old has a £23million obligation to buy clause in his loan contract once certain criteria are met.

According to our sister title Birmingham World, Stand Larsen’s 20 Premier League appearances so far this season have triggered the obligation to complete a permanent transfer for the striker. The forward is set to agree a long-term contract at Molineux until June 2029.

Strand Larsen is set to be involved for Wolves in Wednesday night’s Premier League match at Newcastle United. The striker grabbed an assist when the sides last met back in September with Newcastle winning 2-1.

The forward has started all but one of Wolves’ Premier League matches so far this campaign with his only substitute appearance coming in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last month in which he came off the bench to score. Wolves head into the match sitting 17th in the Premier League table while Newcastle sit fifth having won their last eight matches in a row in all competitions.

Wolves will welcome back top scorer Matheus Cunha back from suspension at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off) though the Brazilian’s recent injury troubles are expected to limit his minutes against The Magpies.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said ahead of the match: “He will be with us, he will travel with us for the game.

“But, I will respect my medical department because I'm not a doctor. I'm not a coach to force the players to play for 90 minutes, it's impossible and will be a big risk for him.

“The communication between my staff and the medical department is very important. He's training, but his fitness level and condition is now not the best.”

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury while Emil Krafth and Nick Pope remain doubtful. Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman missed Newcastle’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley on Sunday and have been assessed ahead on Wednesday’s match with late fitness calls to be made.