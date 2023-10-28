Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Wolverhampton aiming to extend their unbeaten domestic run that stretches back six games to the beginning of September. However, to do that, they must win at a venue that hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for them recently.

It has been over a decade since Newcastle won a Premier League match at Molineux with five of their last six visits to the stadium resulting in a 1-1 draw. Gary O’Neil’s side, meanwhile, enjoyed a good victory against Bournemouth last time out and have defeated Manchester City in the league this season.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about the Premier League match between Wolves and Newcastle United:

When is Wolves v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Wolves and Newcastle United kicks-off at 5:30pm at Molineux. The match will be refereed by Anthony Taylor with Jarred Gillett on VAR duty.

Is Wolves v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast on TV in the UK by Sky Sports. Coverage of the match will begin at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Can I stream Wolves v Newcastle United?

A Now TV day pass can be purchased for £11.98 which will give you 24-hour access to Sky Sports. Purchasing a Now TV pass is the only legal way for supporters to stream the match in the UK.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from Molineux online and on our social media channels.

How can I watch highlights of Wolves v Newcastle United?

Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.