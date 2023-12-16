Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe has explained the club's options regarding Yankuba Minteh's loan deal at Feyenoord.

Newcastle United are considering cancelling Yankuba Minteh's loan deal at Feyenoord amid an injury crisis heading into the January transfer window.

Minteh joined Newcastle for £7million from Odense in the summer before quickly being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 campaign. The 19-year-old has impressed with the Dutch champions with four goals and two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Minteh's goal for Feyenoord in the Champions League against Celtic on Wednesday night sparked further conversation regarding a potential recall to Newcastle in January. The Magpies are currently without wingers Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy due to injury with Eddie Howe desperate for options in his squad.

But the Newcastle boss was quick to clarify the situation regarding Minteh's loan deal.

“We can’t recall him," Howe admitted. "We could possibly come to an agreement with the club and the player [to end the loan in January], but there’s no clause.”

Minteh visited Newcastle last month during his recovery from a hamstring injury. Howe previously claimed the club would 'certainly look' into the possibility of bringing the Gambian teenager to Tyneside in January.

“We’ll make a decision on him, like we would with all our loan players," Howe said in November.

“I think his loan spell has been a productive one. He’s scored goals and been part of a successful team. He’s certainly got talent, although the Premier League is a very different league to any other league in Europe.