Newcastle United transfers: Yankuba Minteh is set to be on the move this summer.

Yankuba Minteh is set to return to Newcastle United this summer following a successful loan spell at Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle from Odense last summer for £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 campaign. The winger has helped the Rotterdam club to the KNVB Cup with 10 goals and six assists in 35 appearances, including one goal in the Champions League.

Minteh’s successful loan at Feyenoord has certainly whetted the appetite of Newcastle fans keen to see the Gambian forward in action. But the teenager’s stay back on Tyneside is likely to be brief this summer.

While the Minteh will return to Newcastle in pre-season for further assessment, another loan move to Feyenoord is being lined up.

A permanent transfer had also been mooted for The Magpies to make a quick profit. But it looks likely that Newcastle will keep hold of Minteh to see how he progresses during another loan spell.

While Newcastle are battling for a Europa League or Conference League place for next season, Minteh will likely play in the Champions League again after Feyenoord secured qualification once again.

Assessing Minteh’s spell in the Netherlands, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's done really well and he's attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he's done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts.