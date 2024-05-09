‘No need’ - World Cup winner warns Chelsea against Alexander Isak transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea have been warned against signing Alexander Isak this summer by a World Cup winner.

Emmanuel Petit doesn’t believe that Chelsea should look to sign Alexander Isak this summer. Isak has scored 24 goals in 37 games in all competitions this year and has netted on each of his last seven appearances at St James’ Park.

The Swedish international is third on the Premier League’s goalscoring charts this term, beaten only by Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland heading into the final few games of the season. Petit, however, doesn’t believe the Blues should move for Isak this summer, believing that Nicolas Jackson is ‘beginning to flourish’ at Stamford Bridge.

Petit told Grosvenor Sport: “Chelsea do not need Osimhen or Isak. We all know about the No.9 curse at Chelsea and in the last couple of months, we’ve seen what Jackson can do.

“There’s no need to put more pressure on him by signing someone like Isak on his back. You need competition in every position, but when you have someone like Jackson starting to emerge, don’t put pressure on him and let him explode. For me, if I’m Chelsea, I’m not buying Isak as Jackson is already beginning to flourish.”

Both Isak and Jackson will be hoping to fire their clubs into Europe as the race to qualify for either the Europa League or Conference League heads down to the wire. Newcastle United currently occupy the driving seat and know that three wins in their final three games will seal at least a 6th place finish.