Newcastle United have announced a change in its ownership structure.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As previously reported, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s PCP Capital Partners will be stepping away from Newcastle. The PCP Capital Partners’ 5.7% stake in the club will be acquired by co-owners PIF and RB Sports & Media.

PIF’s stake will increase from 80% to 85% while RB Sports & Media’s stake will increase from 14.3% to 15%.

A club statement confirmed an agreement has been reached, stating: “PIF and RB Sports & Media will increase their shareholdings in Newcastle United, as part of the longterm plan to develop the club and make it a consistently credible competitor in domestic and European competitions.

“As part of this structural change, PIF and RB Sports & Media will together acquire PCP Capital Partners’ shareholding in the club and Amanda Staveley will step down from all her positions with Newcastle United.

“These structural changes are expected to be completed during July 2024.

“PIF, RB Sports & Media and the board of Newcastle United would like to thank Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi for the key role that they played in the acquisition of the club and their dedication to developing the framework for long-term success over the past two and a half years.”

Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yaris Al-Rumayyan commented on the ownership restructure: “Amanda and Mehrdad will forever have our tremendous thanks and well-wishes as they move on to focus on their other business interests.

“We have achieved so much together since 2021, including achieving Champions League football in our first full season as stewards of this incredible club.

“The ownership group, together with CEO Darren Eales and the club’s executive team, will continue to build on these foundations for long-term, sustainable success for the team and our amazing fans, and we are excited about the future prospects for Newcastle United.”

Following confirmation of her upcoming departure from the club, Staveley said: “Newcastle United is such a special, unique club and being a co-owner of Newcastle United has been an honour.

“Mehrdad and I have loved being part of this club and community and are extremely proud of the progress Newcastle United has made in recent years.

“Our ambition has always been aligned to the brilliant fans of this club - to create consistently successful teams that regularly compete for major trophies and generate pride across the globe.

“We are grateful to have played our part in setting up the club for even more future success. We will remain fans for life.”