Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been in the UK this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al-Rumayyan was expected to be at St James’ Park for Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Manchester City last weekend but ultimately missed the 1-1 draw. LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman was seen in the director’s box during the match in the chairman’s absence.

Still, Al-Rumayyan displayed his support for the club by sporting Newcastle’s new Adidas attire during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On day one of the championship, Al-Rumayyan wore the green Adidas x NUFC quarter zip pullover but, in doing so, appeared to breach the Carnoustie code of conduct.

Carnoustie’s dress code states: “Golf shirts must be either collared shirts or otherwise recognised golfing attire. T-shirts, football shirts and any shirts carrying slogans, numbers or non-golfing related illustrations, are not permitted.

“Trousers and shorts must be tailored. Blue denim, paramilitary, or track suits are not permitted. All recognised golfing headgear is acceptable.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund fist bumps Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Al-Rumayyan wearing the same Newcastle attire worn by club staff and clearly displaying the club’s crest went against the dress code but the Public Investment Fund governor appeared to avoid punishment and switched to his normal golf attire for day two of the championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Al-Rumayyan’s clothing is insignificant compared to the larger matter at play regarding the future of golf. Al-Rumayyan’s attendance at the championship alongside PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was a further indicator that the sport’s ‘civil war’ between the PGA and PIF’s LIV Golf was close to reaching an amicable conclusion.

Monahan and Al-Rumayyan were paired together on Thursday and were pictured sharing an embrace and bumping fists during the opening day of the championship.

The emergence of the PIF-backed LIV Golf has caused serious division in golf with many established professionals leaving the PGA Tour for LIV. But last year, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced that a ‘framework agreement’ was in place for a shock merger.

A deal is still yet to be concluded but could see PIF inject over £760million into the PGA Tour. PIF own LIV Golf as well as an 85% stake in Newcastle United following a £300million takeover of the club almost exactly three years ago.