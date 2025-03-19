Newcastle United chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan delivered two clear messages following Sunday’s Carabao Cup win.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored either side of half-time as Eddie Howe’s team did what no Newcastle side had done since 1955 - win a major cup final at Wembley Stadium. The trophy win comes three years since the club was taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

PIF governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan joined in with the post-match celebrations at Wembley and was captured delivering a clear message to supporters as he held the Carabao Cup aloft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s 11-word message after Carabao Cup win

Al-Rumayyan was filmed on the pitch saying: “That’s the first and it’s not going to be the last!”

Following PIF’s takeover of Newcastle, Al-Rumayyan stated the club’s ambition was to become ‘number one’ in world football. Sunday was a big step in the right direction.

Success has finally arrived on Tyneside, the trophy drought is over and the club can look forward without 70 years of hurt weighing down upon them.

In addition to Al-Rumayyan’s ambitious statements, PIF also took to social media to acknowledge Newcastle’s trophy win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PIF’s official X account wrote: “#PIF congratulates @NUFC on the club’s historic victory in the Carabao Cup final today at Wembley Stadium, London. #NUFC.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan delivers behind the scenes message

Al-Rumayyan has also delivered a message behind the scenes to the club’s hierarchy to keep top scorer Isak at all costs this summer. According to Mail Online, Al-Rumayyan wants Newcastle to ‘resist any offers’ for the 25-year-old amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Barcelona reportedly scouted Isak during the 1-0 win at West Ham United last Monday. The striker has 23 goals in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season and has 58 goals in 100 games since joining the club for a club record £63million from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Isak has been deemed priceless to Newcastle and has no asking price given the club’s determination to keep hold of the striker. He remains under contract until 2028 and discussions regarding a new deal are likely to start at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak addresses Newcastle United future

Isak was asked about his future at Newcastle ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup win.

He said: “That's why I came here [to win trophies]. I've said many times I don't really look too much or think too much about my future.

“But, yeah, I've said I'm happy here, and we are contenders for title, which is where you want to win as a football player. We've been in a final and now we're in another one, so I think the chances are there.

“I have ambitions, high ambitions to achieve things in my career and be the best version of myself. And then I have teammates that help me get better, many players that have been here since I came, and I think with the time you just get better connections and I think you all just benefit each other better and better.”