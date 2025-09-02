Newcastle United latest news: Yoane Wissa’s move to St James’ Park was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

Yoane Wissa’s move to Newcastle United was confirmed three hours after the summer transfer deadline had passed on Monday night. It was a deal that the Magpies had worked for weeks to conclude, with the DR Congo international moving to St James’ Park for a £55m transfer fee - becoming one of the club’s most expensive ever purchases in the process.

Wissa scored 19 Premier League goals last season and will be tasked with spearheading Newcastle United’s attack this season, with Nick Woltemade as a very capable deputy. Wissa could make his debut for the Magpies against Wolves following the international break, with a mouthwatering clash against Barcelona in the Champions League to follow that just five days later.

Amid all of the noise surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the club, and his eventual departure from Tyneside, it can be easy to miss the fact that the Magpies actually enjoyed a fairly solid summer window and the excitement at seeing a new strikeforce, worth a combined £125m, will be very intriguing when Premier League football returns after the international break.

Yoane Wissa namedrops West Ham star as Newcastle United ‘inspiration’

If and when Wissa does make his Newcastle United debut, he will do so wearing the iconic number nine black-and-white shirt. The list of players to have worn that shirt in Newcastle United’s past is really a who’s who of some of the most famous names to have played for the club.

Wissa recognises the importance of the shirt and has namedropped two of the most successful players in recent memory to wear the shirt has ‘inspiration’ for his time on Tyneside: “It's a privilege to be the following nine of a lot of historic nines, especially after Callum Wilson and Alan Shearer. It's a really nice shirt as well and I'm looking forward to scoring goals with this shirt.”

Shearer is, obviously, Newcastle United’s top Premier League goalscorer, whilst Wilson, who netted his first goal for West Ham at the weekend, is third on that list with the pair sandwiching the now departed Isak. If Wissa can live up to either man’s successes during his time at St James’ Park, then the Magpies have got a very exciting future ahead of them.

Wissa, who turns 29 on Wednesday, is the third African player to wear the number nine for the Magpies, following in the footsteps of Obafemi Martins and Papiss Cisse. The latter even left him a message to welcome him to Newcastle United.

“Hello Yoane, congratulations on signing for Newcastle United,” Cisse said in a video released on social media by the club. “I wish you all the best and good luck.

“I know you’re going to enjoy your season and one thing I can tell you is that you are going to get amazing support from the Newcastle United fans because they are amazing. Black and white and Geordie boy, now you are a Geordie boy.

“I wish you all the best. Good luck for you, take care brother.”